School Club Roundup (SCR) certificates are now available for the February 2019 event as well as for any future SCRs, via the Certificate menu item on the ARRL Contests Portal.

Top US/Canada performers included the Russell Elementary Amateur Radio Club (KM4RE) in the Elementary/Primary category; Schofield Middle School Ham Radio Club (N4SMS) in Middle/Intermediate/Junior High category; LASA High School Amateur Radio Club (K5LBJ) in the Senior High category, and Purdue University (W9YB) in the College/University category.

Complete results for the February SCR are on the School Club Roundup Results page.