ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® will return Logbook of The World® (LoTW®) to service at 10:00 AM EDT on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

We are happy to be bringing the upgraded LoTW servers online, as we know radio amateurs around the world rely on LoTW to receive QSLs and apply for awards. The improvements we made will make no change in the visual appearance of LoTW but will provide enhanced performance and continued reliability of the system.

To those LoTW users who donated in response to my letter last week—thank you! Over $4,000 was raised in this short time. But there’s still work to be done and funding the ongoing operations of LoTW is critical.

If you are not a member of ARRL, please join! There’s no better way to support LoTW. If you’d like to donate, there’s still time for you to help! You can make your LoTW supporting gift of $20, $50, or more toward the ARRL LoTW Fund or visit www.arrl.org/donate to support the maintenance and expansion of LoTW.

Thank you, and very 73!

David A. Minster, NA2AA

ARRL CEO

About Logbook of The World®

Logbook of The World® -- LoTW® -- is a web-accessed database and repository that enables you to submit electronic logs for amateur radio contacts (QSOs) and for confirmation (QSLs). Users can view submitted QSOs and resulting QSLs online. Radio amateurs can use LoTW to track their progress toward achievements and awards, such as The ARRL Worked All States Award, and amateur radio’s premier award, DXCC®, in which membership is achieved by confirming on-the-air contacts with 100 countries. LoTW was introduced by ARRL in 2003. Today, over 2.1 billion QSO records have been entered into the system.