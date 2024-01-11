ARRL® The National Association for Amateur Radio® is pleased to announce that the 19th annual ARRL Online Auction, sponsored by RT Systems Inc, raised $47,000 for amateur radio STEM education.

The event was held from October 18- 24, 2024. In addition to hundreds of views, the auction saw 329 individual bidders vying for equipment, vintage books, “mystery junk boxes” from the ARRL Lab, and more.

There were 206 items up for bid and more than 1430 bids were recorded with 40 items finishing in overtime bidding. This year’s ARRL Online Auction grossed more than $47,000.

Top three items with the most bids were, both with 25 bids each, Mastrant rope and ARRL Field Day Cooler Bag surprise, and with 24 bids was one of the mystery junk boxes.

Proceeds from the yearly ARRL Online Auction go directly to ARRL’s education programs, including promoting activities to license new hams, strengthening amateur radio’s emergency service training, offering continuing technical and operating education, and creating instructional materials.

The ARRL Teachers Institute on Wireless Technology trains educators to incorporate amateur radio and wireless communications into their science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) lessons. This is creating a real impact on the number of new hams across the country. See more about the program at www.arrl.org/TI.