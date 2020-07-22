ARRL is launching a new webinar series to help introduce more members to the variety of activities and opportunities that radio amateurs enjoy. The ARRL Learning Network will offer live presentations by member-volunteers, for members. Like hamfest forums and radio club presentations, the webinars are intended to help participants get more active, involved, and engaged in amateur radio.

Presentations are 30 minutes each, making them easy to fit into a lunch break or as a short evening activity. A 15-minute question-and-answer period follows each presentation for those who can participate longer. The webinars will be hosted initially using GotoWebinar. Webinars will be recorded, and some presentations will be available for future viewing by members and ARRL-affiliated radio clubs as part of an ARRL Learning Network library.

A running list of upcoming live presentations is available. The web page is the place to register to attend each webinar and requires members to log onto the ARRL website.

Relay Stations and the Art of Traffic Handling

Aaron Hulett, K8AMH, Section Traffic Manager for ARRL North Texas Section

Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 10 AM PDT / 1 PM EDT (1700 UTC)

Fun with Digital Signal Modes FT4 and FT8

Anthony Luscre, K8ZT

Thursday, July 30, 2020, 12:30 PM PDT / 3:30 PM EDT (1930 UTC)

Introduction to Digital FM Modes

Korey Chandler, Sr., WA5RR

Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT (0000 UTC on Wednesday, August 12)

Capture the Magic of 6 Meters

Jim Wilson, K5ND

Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 10 AM PDT / 1 PM EDT (1700 UTC)

The Sport of Finding Hidden Transmitters on Foot

Robert Frey, WA6EZV, ARRL Amateur Radio Direction Finding Committee

Thursday, August 20, 2020, 12:30 PM PDT / 3:30 PM EDT (1930 UTC)

The webinars continue a string of new ARRL benefits introduced in 2020 that has included On the Air magazine, expanded member access to all ARRL digital magazines, and the new On the Air and Eclectic Tech podcasts.

“The ARRL Learning Network puts experienced member-volunteers at the forefront as a regular source of knowledge-sharing in amateur radio,” ARRL Lifelong Learning Manager Kris Bickell, K1BIC, said. “We hope members participating in the ARRL Learning Network — including presenters — will find it particularly rewarding to share experiences and learning that will motivate more of our community toward lifelong journeys as radio amateurs.”

Members who would like to be considered for future ARRL Learning Network webinars should have experience in delivering presentations, including familiarity with online webinar technology, live video, and screen sharing. Prospective presenters may complete a Call for Speakers form.