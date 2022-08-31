ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® mourns the passing of our colleague and friend Caroline Kenney. Kenney died August 18, 2022, after battling cystic fibrosis. She was 28 years old.



Kenney was Assistant Editor for QST, ARRL’s monthly membership journal. “Over the past 6 years, Caroline has been a committed professional member of our editorial team,” said CEO David Minster, NA2AA, in a message he shared with the ARRL staff and Board of Directors. “Despite having to live a life with illness, she always rose above it, excelling in her job as Assistant Editor, pushing us and herself to do better. To be better. The world is a lesser place today. God bless her and her family.”



Kenney was born in Willimantic, Connecticut, and attended The Woodstock Academy, class of 2012. She received Highest Honors when graduating with her bachelor’s degree from Assumption College, in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2016. Although she worked as a full-time editor at ARRL, her dream was to become a published author.



Editorial Director Becky Schoenfeld, W1BXY, shared that Kenney had joined the ARRL staff fresh out of college, quickly fulfilling the role of an incisive editor. “Her skills and contributions grew over the years,” said Schoenfeld. “She approached her work with an intensity that never abated, even in these past weeks. She was also a joy to be around. I dearly wish she were still among us; I miss her already."



Donations in Caroline’s name can be made to the Boomer Esiason Foundation, a group that supports the cystic fibrosis community, at esiason.org/donate. Caroline was gifted a college scholarship through this foundation when she was attending Assumption College.



-- Thanks to Gilman and Valade Funeral Homes for some information.