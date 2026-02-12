ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® is saddened to share the news that Sharon Taratula, who served the League with dedication and distinction for 32 years, passed away on February 4, 2026.

Sharon joined ARRL on January 31, 1994, as DXCC Awards Technician. She later served as Administrative Assistant (1996), MVP Administrative Manager (2011), and from 2016 until her passing, as Awards Manager. Over more than three decades, she became a cornerstone of support for some of the most recognized programs in amateur radio.

“Sharon was monumental in the ARRL Awards and QSL Bureau in managing day-to-day work processes,” said Bart Jahnke, W9JJ, Radiosport and Regulatory Information Manager. “She was the go-to person for Logbook, DXCC Online, and the Legacy DXCC System. She had a graceful demeanor in helping all members and others with their DXCC Award needs.” Jahnke also noted her extraordinary attention to detail, adding that she often backed up her email reminders with Post-it notes to ensure nothing was overlooked.

Former ARRL Manager of Field Services and Radiosport Dave Patton, KW9A, recalled that a previous manager affectionately called Sharon “Radar,” after the M*A*S*H television show character, because “she always seemed to know what he needed or was about to ask her.” Patton added, “My most embedded impression of Sharon was of her calm, even demeanor in the face of most anything. She just rolled with whatever dilemma needed her attention and took care of it.” He also remembered that Sharon handled urgent and sensitive member requests — including expediting a DXCC plaque to a terminally ill ARRL member — with compassion and care.

Colleagues Deborah Voigt and Gloria Flores reflected on Sharon’s sense of humor and the joy she brought to the office. “I will never forget her laugh,” said Production Coordinator Margie Bourgoin, W1MRG. “She laughed with her entire soul.”

Sharon deeply valued the relationships she built with DXers over the years and enjoyed their visits to ARRL Headquarters, their messages, and their shared passion for amateur radio. Her outlook reflected her resilience and practicality. As one colleague remembered her saying, “Eh, it is what it is — and we’ll now fix it and make it better!”

Throughout her 32 years of service, Sharon supported countless members with grace, patience, and a genuine desire to help. She cared deeply about her coworkers and the amateur radio community she served. Her steady presence and kind heart will be greatly missed.

An online remembrance is available.