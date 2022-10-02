The ARRL National Convention kicked off this morning with more than 1,000 hams gathered at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando at SeaWorld. There, they attended any of four simultaneous Training Tracks running morning and afternoon, bisected by the mid-day convention luncheon.

The four Training Tracks were Contest University, Emergency Communications Academy, Hands-On Handbook, and Technology Academy. In Contest University, which was run by Track Leaders Tim Duffy, K3LR, and Teri Grizer, K8MNJ, along with ARRL Staff Liaison Bart Jahnke, W9JJ, attendees garnered tips and knowledge on how to improve and optimize their contesting techniques and skills, not only for fun and points, but as rehearsal for emergency communications when the assistance of ham radio operators is direly needed.

There was a full house in the Emergency Communications Academy, which covered current protocols, techniques, and responsibilities for volunteer radio amateurs as they serve partner public safety entities. Thanks for this workshop go to Track Leader Rick Palm, K1CE; Lead Instructor Gordon Gibby, KX4Z; ARRL Staff Liaison Mike Walters, W8ZY, and a panel of nationally recognized subject matter experts and trainers.

The Hands-On Handbook Track took attendees through a variety of presentations on ham radio operational practices, such as dealing with radio frequency interference, writing ham-related programming code, remote operating, and more. The Track Leader was Josh Nass, KI6NAZ, familiar to many hams as the creator of the popular YouTube channel Ham Radio Crash Course and the 2020 winner of the ARRL Bill Leonard Award, and the ARRL Staff Liaison was Steve Goodgame, K5ATA.

The Technology Academy was led by Kristen McIntyre, K6WX, ARRL Director, Pacific Division, with ARRL Staff Liaison Ed Hare, W1RFI. The Track took attendees through subjects that included RF exposure rule compliance, SWR, and digital communications.

The luncheon keynote speaker was ARRL CEO David Minster, NA2AA, who addressed passion for ham radio and encouraged all to get “radio-active.”