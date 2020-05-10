ARRL and the Orlando Amateur Radio Club (OARC) have announced that the ARRL National Convention and Orlando HamCation® — which was to host the convention — have been postponed until February 10 – 13, 2022. The convention had been set for next February.

“The joint decision came after considering the national public health emergency including the health and safety of all participants, the uncertainty that continues to impact our organizations, and the reluctance to travel to, and attend, large events,” said ARRL CEO David Minster, NA2AA. “We regret the disruption to the hard work already completed by so many volunteers preparing for the ARRL National Convention and HamCation.”

“While postponing was a difficult decision, our top priority is delivering a safe and successful HamCation experience for everyone, including our attendees, dedicated volunteers, exhibitors, and service partners,” said HamCation General Chairman Michael Cauley, W4MCA.

OARC President John Knott, N4JTK, noted that holding the convention in 2022 will mark the 75th anniversary of HamCation — one of the largest annually held gatherings of radio amateurs in the US. The published gate figure for 2020 was 24,200 for all 3 days.

“We want our diamond anniversary show to be an exciting, five-star event,” said Knott. “We look forward to seeing you in Orlando in 2022, and hope that you and your loved ones remain safe in the months to come.”

A full day of National Convention programming and training sessions was previously scheduled to precede HamCation. That will be rescheduled for Thursday, February 10, 2022. HamCation will host the rest of the convention on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, February 11 –13, 2022 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds and Expo Park in Orlando — an 87-acre lakefront fairgrounds.

Cauley said HamCation may organize some online presentations and programs for what would have been HamCation 2021 next February. A QSO party is also under consideration. The HamCation website will soon post details, including information for anyone seeking refunds and other options for pre-purchased tickets and exhibit space. Follow HamCation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Further details and any changes will be shared via these official websites: