On Friday, August 25, 2023, Section Manager of the ARRL Northern New Jersey Section Robert Buus, W2OD, and Section Manager of the ARRL Southern New Jersey Section Tom Preiser, N2XW, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with representatives from the American Red Cross (ARC) New Jersey Region. The MOU focuses on disaster planning and response for communities within New Jersey during and after a disaster event.

"For the first time in a long time, both the Northern and Southern New Jersey Sections will be working together," said Preiser. "It's critically important we know who we're working with and develop a good relationship to help make our responses effective every time."

Buus agreed, stating, "It's really a win-win for everyone. We've worked with the Red Cross for many years [and] this goes a long way to strengthen relationships and provide help in all types of situations," he said.

As part of the MOU, Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ARES®) teams in New Jersey will aid with communications in support of disaster relief through training, testing, and exercises, and by providing emergency communications to support local shelter operations. This is especially important when normal communications are disrupted or overloaded.

ARES teams throughout New Jersey have supported ARC shelter disaster operations and operated ARC emergency communications. For example, the ARC Princeton office is maintained and operated by the Mercer County team, and the Gloucester County team supports the ARC Pennsauken office. Other joint ARES, Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Services, and auxiliary communications teams have provided ARC shelter services during past emergency activations.