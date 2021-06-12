ARRL Northwestern Division Assistant Director Phil Kane, K2ASP, of Beaverton, Oregon, died on November 24. An ARRL Life Member, he was 84.

An FCC engineer, Kane rose to the post of FCC San Francisco District Director and administered many ham radio and commercial license exams during his nearly 30 years there. He was a registered professional engineer in several jurisdictions.

Active as an Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) volunteer, Kane was a senior life member of the IEEE and a member of the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) and National Association of Radio and Telecommunications Engineers (NARTE).

Kane earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Cooper Union School of Engineering, and he went to work for the US Air Force. He also held a degree in system engineering from UCLA. While working for the FCC, he earned a law degree. After retiring from the FCC, Kane worked as a consultant.

In the mid-1960s, Kane served briefly in Israel’s Ministry of Communications as a regulatory engineer before going to work for the FCC.