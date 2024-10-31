Halloween is here, which means ARRL Sweepstakes is knocking at the door. No tricks, though, said ARRL Contest Program Manager Paul Bourque, N1SFE. “If the band conditions are as good as they were this last weekend, we’re in for a real treat.”

The CW weekend of ARRL Sweepstakes is November 2 — 3. ARRL Sweepstakes is the "oldest domestic contest, beginning in 1930,” with competition at the individual, multi-operator, and school club levels.

In this contest, multipliers are the 85 ARRL and RAC Sections; each may be worked once in the contest, regardless of band. The exchange is daunting for contest first-timers, but familiar to those who have operated it before. Contacts may be made on 160, 80, 40, 20, 15, and 10 meters, but because multipliers may only be worked once, activity tends to cluster on the bands that are open and populated.

Phone weekend will be November 16 — 18.

See the full rules and additional information at https://www.arrl.org/sweepstakes.