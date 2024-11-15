The weather may be turning cold, but the contests (and band conditions) are red hot. With the resounding success of ARRL November Sweepstakes CW just behind us, this weekend it’s time for the phone segment of the event.

The ARRL November Sweepstakes phone weekend is November 16 – 18. The contest begins at 2100 UTC Saturday and runs through 0259 UTC Monday, giving competitive radio amateurs a good period of fun contesting.



The objective of ARRL November Sweepstakes is to support amateur self-training in radiocommunications, including improving amateur operating skills, conducting technical investigations, and intercommunicating with other amateurs.

“This contest really puts your skills as an operator to the test,” said ARRL Contest Program Manager Paul Bourque, N1SFE. “Stations in the United States and Canada will try to talk to as many other stations in those areas as possible, and to copy the exchanges correctly. It can get challenging many hours in,” he said.



The challenge is what gets many stations excited about ‘Sweeps. There is honor to earn and plaques to take home.

ARRL is pleased to award a November Sweepstakes plaque to the Overall and Division Leaders in each category, thanks to Icom America, who is the 2024 Principal Awards Sponsor of the plaques and certificates, and the clubs and individuals who also sponsor some of the plaques.