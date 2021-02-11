Gerry Hull, W1VE/VE1RM, reports that he is still hoping to be able to operate remotely as VY1AAA from Northern Territories (NT), a rare multiplier in the ARRL November Sweepstakes (SS) event.

Hull said that a family health emergency had kept “J” Allen, VY1JA, from working on getting his station up and running again, but the situation has brightened somewhat, and Allen is back at it.

Hull has operated Allen’s station in Whitehorse, Yukon, remotely from the US to make the multiplier available. Allen dismantled his station and antennas last year, but recently decided to make the station usable again. Allen reported that work is being done to repair a vertical antenna and expand its radial set to include 20 and 80 meters. He told Hull that he would go over the station computer setup to make sure that AnyDesk can operate the stations remotely from the VY1JA computer.

Allen is also working on primary and secondary wire antennas for the two SS events. Hull told Allen that for him, 80 meters is a lower priority for SS and that 40 and 20 are the “meat and potatoes” bands.