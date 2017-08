ARRL is now on the Snapchat social media platform as ARRLHQ. Only used on mobile devices (iOS and Android), Snapchat is a way to share photos, videos, or a combination — called “snaps” — which remain available for viewing for 24 hours.

Information on how to get started on Snapchat, so you can follow ARRLHQ, is on the Snapchat website, along with additional details.