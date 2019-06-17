ARRL has produced and is making available the downloadable video, “What is Amateur Radio?” to use at club meetings and at public events, including ARRL Field Day, June 22 – 23. A PowerPoint version is also available for members to download.

Recognizing the tremendous need and desire for such a product among ARRL members, ARRL’s Lifelong Learning Department initiated the project. ARRL Communications Content Producer Michelle Patnode, W3MVP, produced the video, which runs just under 3 minutes long.

The QST Editorial Department, with input from the Lifelong Learning and Communications departments, developed the script, and QST Assistant Editor Jen Glifort, KC1KNL, collected and collated images. QST Managing Editor Becky Schoenfeld, W1BXY, narrated the video.