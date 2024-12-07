ARRL® The National Association for Amateur Radio® joined The Weather Channel on Thursday, July 11, 2024, for a live chat about the value of amateur radio during hurricane season and beyond. ARRL’s Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R, talked about how radio helps inform the warning process through surface observations relayed through the Hurricane Watch Net and other nets to WX4NHC, the amateur radio station at the National Hurricane Center.

Viewers were told how local ARRL volunteers serve their local agencies through the Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ARES®) and how they could get licensed through ARRL materials and become a part of it.

