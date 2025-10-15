The 20th Annual ARRL Online Auction closes on October 16, 2025. There are still plenty of great opportunities to get unique amateur radio gear and support ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® in the process.



There’s plenty of ARRL memorabilia, publications, and ham gear up for grabs – but act fast. Some of the items include:

ARRL Mystery Duffel Bag – Loaded with ARRL items

Complete Bencher BY-Series Paddle Set (BY-1 through BY-4)

Elecraft K3 HP-160-6 Meter Transceiver with accessories

and of course, the ever-popular junk boxes!



See all the items and cast your bids before it closes. Proceeds from our yearly Online Auction go directly to ARRL's education programs, including promoting activities to license new hams, strengthening amateur radio's emergency service training, offering continuing technical and operating education, and creating instructional materials.

Join the fun now at www.arrl.org/auction.



