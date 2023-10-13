Want to get some cool stuff at a great price and help amateur radio at the same time? Bid and to show support for ARRL education programming during the 18th Annual ARRL Online Auction. The auction is open now, and bidding began on Friday, October 13 at 10 AM EDT, and continues through Thursday, October 19 at 10 PM EDT.

RT Systems, Inc. is sponsoring this year's auction, which will feature QST Product Review equipment, vintage books, and the ever-popular ARRL Lab Mystery boxes.

Visit the auction website, register to bid, and check out details on the available items. Keep an eye on the ARRL Facebook page and Instagram account through-out the event for featured products and auction highlights.

Prospective bidders must register and create an account. Your ARRL user ID and password will not work on the auction site. Registration is a one-time action. If you have previously registered for the ARRL Online Auction, you can use that same username and password to sign in to this year's auction. If you have forgotten your username or password, click on the Help tab for assistance.

It's not necessary to register to browse the items for sale, and you can register at any time during the auction at the ARRL Online Auction website.

ARRL's Annual Online Auction is an important fundraiser and a critical means of support for ARRL educational programming. Auction proceeds ensure the continuation of programs that support the licensing of new hams, Amateur Radio Emergency Service training, and enhancements to technical and operating education for all ARRL members and the greater amateur radio community.

If you don't want to bid but still would like to contribute to the ARRL Education & Technology Fund, visit arrl.org/donate.

For more information about the ARRL Online Auction, contact Lisa Tardette, KB1MOI.