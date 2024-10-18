The 19th Annual ARRL Online Auction sponsored by RT Systems Inc. opened on Friday, October 18, at 10 AM EDT. The auction continues through Thursday, October 24.

This year’s auction features over 200 items and includes ARRL Product Review equipment, vintage books, new donations, ARRL Lab tested donations, and the ever-popular ARRL Lab “Mystery” boxes.

Visit the auction website, register to bid, and check out details on the items available so you’ll be ready to place a bid on your favorites. Plus, keep an eye on the ARRL Facebook page and Instagram for featured products and auction highlights throughout the event.

Prospective bidders must register and create an account. Your arrl.org user ID and password will not work on the auction site. Registration is a one-time action. If you have previously registered for the ARRL Online Auction, you can use the same username and password to sign into this year’s auction. (If you have forgotten your username or password, click on the “Help” tab for assistance.)

It’s not necessary to register to browse the items for sale on the site, and you can register at any time during the auction at ARRL Online Auction.

ARRL’s Annual Online Auction is an important fundraiser and a critical means of support for ARRL educational programming. Auction proceeds ensure the continuation of programs that support the licensing of new hams, as well as Amateur Radio Emergency Service training, and enhancements to technical and operating education for all ARRL members and the greater amateur radio community.

If you don’t want to bid but still would like to contribute to the ARRL Education & Technology Fund, visit arrl.org/donate. For more information about the ARRL Auction, contact Lisa Tardette, KB1MOI, via email.