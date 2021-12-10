Get ready to place your last-minute bids on items for sale in the 16th Annual ARRL Online Auction. GigaParts is sponsoring this year’s auction, which features QST “Product Review” items, vintage gear, classic books, novelties, and the ever-popular ARRL Lab “Mystery” boxes. Visit the Auction website, register to bid, and check out details on the items available. Keep an eye on the ARRL Facebook page for featured products and auction highlights throughout the event. ARRL Online Auction proceeds benefit ARRL education programs.