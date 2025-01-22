ARRL will be closed on Thursday morning, January 23, 2025, for a company-wide meeting. During the short closure, members are encouraged to use the ARRL website, www.arrl.org, for membership renewals, publication purchases, and to access most benefits, services, and programs. The ARRL Headquarters lobby & store, and W1AW will be re-open to visitors at 12:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (1700 UTC) on Thursday. W1AW will not run the slow code transmission that morning.