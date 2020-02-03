The latest (February 13) episode of the On the Air podcast focuses on building the hands-free soldering tool from the article, “Extend Your Handheld’s Range with a Simple Ground-Plane Antenna,” seen in the January/February 2020 issue of On the Air magazine; a discussion of open-wire feed lines, and an interview with a public service volunteer. A new On the Air podcast will become available on March 5.

The latest episode of Eclectic Tech podcast went live February 27. Episode 2 touches on these topics: Most expensive home PC ever; Alexa and amateur radio; solar activity’s influence on whales, and a HamSCI update from Ward Silver, N0AX.

Both podcasts are available on iTunes (iOS) and Stitcher (Android) as well as on Blubrry -- On the Air | Eclectic Tech.