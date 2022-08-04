A power outage that will enable utility pole maintenance near ARRL’s headquarters in Newington, Connecticut, is scheduled for Saturday, April 9, 2022. The local power company completing the maintenance anticipates the ARRL building will lose power for approximately 8 hours, from 7 AM to 3 PM Eastern time. While there may be a brief interruption to online, network services, ARRL has backup generators, power supplies, and remote servers that should minimize any disruptions. ARRL Information Technology Infrastructure staff will be on site during this period while monitoring for any unforeseen problems.