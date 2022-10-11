The 17th Annual ARRL Online Auction, sponsored by RT Systems Inc., took place on October 21 - 27, 2022. There were over 200 participants who submitted bids, vying for QST "Product Review" equipment, new ham radio gear, vintage books, and the popular ARRL Lab mystery junque boxes. Plenty of spectators also contributed additional traffic to the auction site by browsing items and watching the bids climb.



ARRL Auction Manager Lisa Tardette, KB1MOI, reported that "695 bids were recorded, and a number of items went into overtime bidding." After all was tallied, this year's auction grossed more than $32,000. Tardette said the items that drew the highest interest from bidders had been previously tested for the popular "Product Review" column in QST. The Elecraft K4D HF/6M SDR transceiver, reviewed in the September 2022 issue of QST, had a winning bid of $5,850. The Four State QRP Group Bayou Jumper 40-meter CW transceiver, reviewed in the March 2022 issue of QST, went for $675, while it currently retails for $105. Bidders like to support a good cause and know that these "Product Review" items have been rigorously tested in the ARRL Lab.



Comments from bidders included, "Thank you, I'm excited about my new radio," and, "Happy to participate in an event for a great cause."



The ARRL Online Auction is an important fundraiser and a critical means of support for many of the association's programs, which rely on funding sources beyond basic membership dues. ARRL Education and Learning Manager Steve Goodgame, K5ATA, said that the auction raises funds to further projects that otherwise would go unsupported. "Following the launch of the ARRL Learning Center (learn.arrl.org) late last year, we are developing more content to help amateur radio operators increase their knowledge and skills," said Goodgame. "The Learning Center provides ARRL members with instruction and training for getting on the air, emergency communications, and electronics and technology."



Goodgame said that several full courses are under development. ARRL Emergency Communications Training courses are being updated and modernized. ARRL has also partnered with Dave Casler, KE0OG, to offer his supplemental amateur radio license instruction on the ARRL Learning Center. These efforts are made possible in part through the proceeds of the ARRL Online Auction.



"We would like to express our appreciation to all of the winning bidders, RT Systems -- this year's auction sponsor -- and to all of our donors who provided such a diverse mix of items," said Tardette. "We look forward to our 18th Annual ARRL Online Auction in 2023."