The ARRL Radiosport department has unveiled two newly designed plaques for the coveted DXCC Honor Roll and Top of Honor Roll awards.

“These plaques feature a stunning graphic of the Earth transitioning toward sunset as viewed from space. After explaining grayline propagation to our graphic artist, Sue Fagan, KB1OKW, we think she really captured the concept with her design,” said ARRL Radiosport Manager Norm Fusaro, W3IZ.

To qualify for Honor Roll status, you must have a total confirmed DXCC entity count that places you among the numerical top 10 of current DXCC entities on the DXCC List. For example, if there are 339 current DXCC entities, you must have at least 330 confirmed. Deleted entities do not count toward the DXCC Honor Roll. To qualify for Top of Honor Roll (No. 1 Honor Roll), you must have confirmed two-way contacts with all 339 current entities on the DXCC List.

With the upcoming DXpedition to Bouvet Island in February 2018, the Radiosport Department anticipates that many DXers will cross that threshold to attain Honor Roll or Top of Honor Roll status.

The new-design plaque may be ordered online by new DXCC Honor Roll members or by current Honor Roll members who would like to update their awards. ARRL still has some legacy plaques in stock. These will be made available while the supply lasts. Because these are custom-engraved awards please allow up to 6 weeks for delivery.