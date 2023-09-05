Dayton Hamvention 2023, ham radio's largest annual gathering, is just two weeks away. Gates open for the 3-day event on Friday, May 19, at 9 AM, at the Greene County Fair and Expo Center in Xenia, Ohio. Spokesperson Michael Kalter, W8CI, reports that 700 volunteers are working to get the event ready.



"We like to think of Hamvention as ham radio's people event, and we have a lot to offer," said Kalter. This year's Hamvention theme is Innovation, and will be reflected in the variety of exhibits, activities, and forums that have been organized this year.



ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® will occupy a large exhibit area in building 2. "Much of our effort this year will build on ARRL's yearlong theme, Year of the Volunteers," said ARRL Public Relations and Outreach Manager Sierra Harrop, W5DX. ARRL program representatives and volunteers will be on hand to help interested attendees find paths to become more active and involved in amateur radio.



There will be booths organized around radiosport, emergency communications, technology, and youth. "We'll also ask everyone to 'reach one rung higher' by -- encouraging all active hams to pursue opportunities to mentor others, and to consider volunteering in the ARRL Field Organization and elected positions," said Harrop. A list and map of the ARRL booths and, a list of ARRL-sponsored Hamvention forums can be found at www.arrl.org/expo.



Kalter recommends downloading the free mobile app for smartphones and tablets to help attendees navigate the large-scale event. Developed as a collaborative effort with ARRL, the ARRL Events app is now available and already includes Hamvention's full program, so attendees can browse and schedule forums, find affiliated events, and preview the extensive list of exhibitors. During the event, attendees can use other app features to follow the hourly prize drawings, browse building and site maps, and even connect with one another. The ARRL Events app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play, or you can use the web browser version.



Kalter said communication during Hamvention is critical and there is a new cellular phone tower near the venue that should improve cell phone coverage.



"Our Talk-in Net will be in operation beginning Thursday, May 18, at 7 AM on the Dayton Amateur Radio Association's repeater, 146.94 (-) 123.0 PL with an alternate frequency of 146.985 (-) 123.0 PL. The net offers directions and assistance as well as traffic conditions and detours," said Kalter. Additional frequencies and information are available at Talk In - Hamvention.



For more information about Dayton Hamvention, visit hamvention.org.