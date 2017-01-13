ARRL has reintroduced the popular title Experimental Methods in RF Design as a classic reprint edition. Immerse yourself in the communications experience. Build equipment while understanding basic concepts and circuits.

“This is a...classic, extremely good text on designing circuits for the ham,” ARRL Life Member Bob De Varney, W1ICW, a professional radio communication technician and avid experimenter said. “If you do any building at all and want to know the ‘why’ behind things, this is a very worthwhile addition to your bookshelf.”

Experimental Methods in RF Design classic reprint edition is available from the ARRL Store or your ARRL Dealer (ARRL item 0574), ISBN: 978-8-87259-9239-9, $49.95 retail. Contact ARRL Publication Sales or call 860-594-0355 (toll-free in the US, 888-277-5289).

This Classic Reprint Edition of a previous ARRL publication contains dated content and references that may no longer be relevant or valid. Software referenced throughout the book is not included and not available.