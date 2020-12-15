The third edition of Storm Spotting and Amateur Radio is now available from ARRL. Storm spotting gives radio amateurs another way to offer a public service by using their skills as communicators.

In an average year, the US experiences more than 10,000 severe thunderstorms, 5,000 floods, and more than 1,000 tornadoes. During these weather events, ham radio volunteers provide real-time information to partners such as emergency managers and National Weather Service forecasters.

New in this edition are lessons learned and response reports from the 2017 hurricane season, among other things. Co-authors are University of Mississippi Professor of Emergency Management Michael Corey, KI1U, and former Embry Riddle Aeronautical University meteorology professor Victor Morris, AH6WX, with Contributing Editor Rob Macedo, KD1CY.

The third edition of Storm Spotting and Amateur Radio is available from the ARRL Store or your ARRL Dealer. ARRL Item no. 1410, ISBN: 978-1-62595-135-9, $22.95 retail, special ARRL Member Price $19.95.) Call 860-594-0355 or, toll-free in the US, 888-277-5289. Also available in Amazon Kindle format.