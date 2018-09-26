The 2019 edition of The ARRL Handbook for Radio Communications now is available as a six-volume boxed set in a handsome hard slipcase in addition to the traditional, soft-cover print edition.

“For many years, users have suggested that the Handbook would be easier to read and browse if it were divided into more manageable volumes,” said ARRL Marketing Manager Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R. “We did it! This is the first-ever ARRL Handbook in a multi-volume set. This means you can grab just the volume you need without having to retrieve the entire Handbook. It’s one of the biggest improvements we’ve made to The Handbook in decades.” The six volumes are divided by major topic areas:

Volume 1: Introduction and Fundamental Theory

Introduction and Fundamental Theory Volume 2: Practical Design and Principles — Part 1

Practical Design and Principles — Part 1 Volume 3: Practical Design and Principles — Part 2

Practical Design and Principles — Part 2 Volume 4: Antenna Systems and Radio Propagation

Antenna Systems and Radio Propagation Volume 5: Equipment Construction and Station Accessories

Equipment Construction and Station Accessories Volume 6: Test Equipment, Troubleshooting, RFI and Index

Since its first edition in 1926, The Handbook has been a trusted Amateur Radio mainstay — a comprehensive reference and guide to the understanding and practice of radio communication, electronics, and wireless technology. Key topics include electronics theory and principles, circuit design and equipment, radio signal transmission and propagation, digital and analog modulation and protocols, antennas and transmission lines, and construction practices. The Handbook is updated every year, and this new edition includes many new projects and topics. These include:

A simple SLA float charger project by John Boal, K9JEB

Amateur Radio data platforms by Paul Verhage, KD4STH and Bill Brown, WB8ELK

The latest information on the WSJT-X digital suite by the WSJT Development Team

digital suite by the Development Team Filter and circuit design software by Tonne Software and Jim Tonne, W4ENE

Low-noise VHF and UHF oscillators by Ulrich Rohde, N1UL, and Ajay Poddar, AC2KG

Update on Solar Cycle 24 by Carl Luetzelschwab, K9LA

Updated SSTV practices and technology by Larry Peterson, WA9TT

Designing dual-band loaded dipoles by David Birnbaum, K2LYV

Latest transceiver survey by Joel Hallas, W1ZR

Updated component tables

State-of-the-art guidelines for SDR (software-defined radio) design.

Both editions include a unique download code, so you can download and install a fully searchable digital edition of the printed book, as well as expanded supplemental content, software, PC board templates, and other support files.

The Handbook Six-Volume Boxed Set, ARRL Item No 0895, ISBN 978-1-62595-089-5, is $64.95 retail. The Handbook soft-cover edition, ARRL Item No 0888, ISBN 978-1-62595-088-8, is $49.95 retail. Order from the ARRL Store, from your ARRL Dealer, or call (860) 594-0355 or, toll-free in the US, (888) 277-5289. Shipping in early October!

The Handbook Kindle edition comes in six separate volumes, automatically delivered to your Kindle, starting on October 8, $9.99 per volume (Vol 1, Vol 2, Vol 3, Vol 4, Vol 5, Vol 6).