ARRL CEO Tom Gallagher, NY2RF, and Marketing Manager Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R, are attending the World Maker Faire at the Hall of Science in Corona, Queens, New York City over the September 23-24 weekend. ARRL is supporting two radio clubs — one a school club — that are exhibiting for ham radio at the show. Last year's World Maker Faire NYC drew 90,000 attendees.

Grade 6 to 12 students from the Garden School Amateur Radio Club (K2GSG) in Jackson Heights will host an exhibit at the Maker Faire to introduce ham radio to attendees. They’ll demonstrate electronics experimentation, kit construction, and soldering skills. Projects will include a Morse code key and LED candles. Garden School serves all New York City boroughs and Long Island.

Established in 2016, the Garden School ARC is an integral part of the school’s curriculum for educating students in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) disciplines. The Garden School ARC students are mentored by the Hall of Science Amateur Radio Club, which will co-exhibit at the World Maker Faire. Both are ARRL-affiliated clubs.

For more information about the Garden School ARC, contact John Hale, KD2LPM, Garden School Department of Science/GSARC advisor.