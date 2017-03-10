ARRL has partnered with Readex Research to conduct a survey of both League members and nonmembers within the Amateur Radio community. During the next days, a select group of amateurs will receive e-mail invitations to participate.

The survey will attempt to address the ways in which amateurs obtain their information, how local clubs serve their needs, and how ARRL might do a better job of providing helpful resources.

Because of the way the survey methodology is designed, most amateurs will not receive an invitation, but if you’re among the lucky few, we encourage you to say “yes!”