In conjunction with the launch of its new On the Air magazine, which is aimed at those just beginning their journey in amateur radio, ARRL is reconfiguring its podcast lineup.

Heading up the new schedule will be a free companion podcast to the bimonthly On the Air magazine. The “On the Air” podcast will take a deeper look into select features and projects from the magazine. Each month, host and On the Air Editorial Director Becky Schoenfeld, W1BXY, will offer additional resources, techniques, and hints to help less-experienced radio amateurs to get the most from the magazine’s content.

In addition to the podcast, ARRL will introduce a free “On the Air” blog featuring curated content from the communicators and makers who are the driving force of amateur radio today. Curated by ARRL Product Development manager Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R, the blog will highlight opportunities and activities available to new licensees. The “On the Air” blog is intended as an entry point into the world of amateur radio for those seeking original voices and perspectives. Readers will be invited to take part in the conversation by sharing their stories and experiences.

ARRL’s current “So Now What?” podcast will cease production in January 2020, as the full complement of On the Air content is rolled out. The catalog of “So Now What?” episodes is available for listening or downloading.

In addition, “The Doctor is In” podcast, which has served more-experienced amateurs since 2016, will conclude its 4-year run on December 19, 2019. “Eclectic Tech,” a new bi-weekly podcast designed to appeal to experienced amateurs, will launch in February 2020.

Hosted by QST Editor Steve Ford, WB8IMY, “Eclectic Tech” will highlight technical topics involving amateur and non-amateur technology, offer brief interviews with individuals involved in projects of interest to amateurs, and include practical information of immediate benefit to today’s hams.

“The Doctor is In” co-host Joel Hallas, W1ZR, is selecting some of his favorite podcast episodes for re-broadcast in the interim between the end of production for “The Doctor is In” and the debut of “Eclectic Tech.” The complete “The Doctor is In” archive is available on the ARRL website. Hallas will continue to answer questions about amateur radio in QST’s “The Doctor is In” column.

The “ARRL Audio News” podcast will continue to provide a weekly summary of news and activities within the amateur radio community.