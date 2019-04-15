ARRL is rolling back Outgoing QSL Bureau rates to 2011 levels. Effective May 15, 2019, the new rates will be:

$2 for 10 or fewer cards in one envelope.

$3 for 11 – 20 cards in one envelope, or

75 cents per ounce for packages with 21 or more cards. For example, a package containing 1.5 pounds of cards — 24 ounces, or about 225 cards — will cost $18.

No transaction service fees.

Any cards received before May 15 will be charged the current rate. There will be no adjustments for cards received before May 15.

More information is on the ARRL website.