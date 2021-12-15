If you’re new to CW operating, the ARRL Rookie Roundup (CW), December 19, 1800 – 2359 UTC, is a chance to enhance your CW skills. The objective of the event is to encourage recent licensees to experience competitive amateur radio operating on HF.

A Rookie is anyone who was first licensed in the current calendar year or in the previous 3 calendar years (2021, 2020, 2019, or 2018), regardless of license class. If you were licensed earlier, you can still qualify as a Rookie if you haven’t made any contest contacts on CW before this Rookie Roundup.

Rookies will attempt to make as many contacts as possible during the 6-hour event. Rookies work everyone, and non-Rookies work only Rookies. Stations exchange call signs, first names, a two-digit year, and state/province (or DX, if appropriate). In the exchange, Rookies should send the last two digits of the year of your first contact. If you’ve never made any contest contacts using CW, or if you’re a non-Rookie, send the last two digits of the current year in your exchange. — Thanks to ARRL Contest Program Manager Paul Bourque, N1SFE