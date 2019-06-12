‘Tis the season to save. Beginning Monday, December 9, ARRL will offer 12 days of deals. ARRL members and guest members who have opted in to receive special offers and publication announcements will receive an email 12 different days with a special online deal.

A new deal will be distributed each day, Monday, December 9 – Friday, December 13; Monday, December 16 – Friday, December 20; Monday, December 23, and concluding on Tuesday, December 24. Each deal is valid online. Unwrap a new ham radio deal every day through Christmas Eve!

If you have an ARRL website user account, you can manage all of your e-mail preferences there.