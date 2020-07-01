The premiere issue of ARRL’s On the Air magazine has left the printer and is on its way to member subscribers! The magazine should be in mailboxes within the next 10 days. On the Air is the newest ARRL member benefit to help new licensees and beginner-to-intermediate radio communicators navigate the world of amateur radio.

Eligible US-based members can elect to receive On the Air or QST magazine in print when they join or when they renew their ARRL membership. All members will be able to access digital editions of On the Air magazine.

The first digital issue of On the Air will be available beginning January 14, supported by a new version of ARRL’s digital magazine app. With one app, members will be able to access On the Air and QST.