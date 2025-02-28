ARRL is equipping the next generation of radio amateurs with the knowledge to get active on the air. “On the Air Live” is a monthly interactive webinar series that does deep-dives into topics aimed at the new and intermediate ham. It complements material found in On the Air magazine. February’s event had nearly 130 people in attendance.

The events are hosted by ARRL Education Specialist Wayne Greene, KB4SDF. “OTA Live” has seen rapid growth and good engagement in the two months it has been going. “The most recent ‘On the Air Live’ covered programming a handheld radio, and we got a lot of good questions,” said Greene. “Being an interactive webinar, we have the opportunity to spend time discussing things on which members need more information.”

“On the Air Live” is accessed through the ARRL Learning Center at learn.arrl.org. It is a benefit of ARRL membership, and members must be logged into the web site to access it for live or archived sessions.

The next “On the Air Live” is Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 8:00 PM Eastern. It will focus on advanced functions of handheld radios, including getting them on digital modes. “We’re going to take the handheld radio and expand its capability by attaching it to a soundcard,” said Greene. Those who attend will learn how to use APRS and VARA (including Winlink).

“We had a great time with members on the last one, and I hope more people will join us in March,” said Greene.