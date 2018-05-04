ARRL is seeking a full-time Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in Newington, Connecticut, to direct its day-to-day activities. ARRL has 159,000 members, an annual budget of $15 million, 90 paid employees, a nationwide network of volunteers, and an elected board of 15 directors. ARRL publishes a monthly membership journal, QST, as well as many publications on radio-related topics; sponsors educational and membership programs across a wide array of Amateur Radio activity, and represents Amateur Radio to the general public as well as with the US Government and internationally.

The CEO will report to the President and the Board of Directors and work collaboratively with them in leading ARRL in accordance with its Articles of Association, Bylaws, and Board Policies. Specifically, he or she will ensure the day-to-day management of ARRL and its fiscal operation. In addition, he or she will oversee and make certain that ARRL's fund-raising, marketing, human resources, technology, advocacy, and governance strategies are effectively implemented across all segments of the organization.

Additional information is on the ARRL website. The closing date for applications is May 31, 2018.