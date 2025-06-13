ARRL Section Manager Nomination Results
ARRL announces the results of the recent Section Manager nomination period for the term beginning October 1, 2025. The following were declared elected, with no opposition:
- Amanda Alden, K1DDN – Colorado
- Jo Whitney, KA7LJQ – Eastern Washington
- Hank Blackwood, K4HYJ - Georgia
- Diana Feinberg, AI6DF – Los Angeles
- Dr. Carol Milazzo, KP4MD - Sacramento Valley
- Dr. Antonis Papatsaras, AA6PP - San Francisco
- Stuart Wolfe, KF5NIX – South Texas
- Darrell (Dan) Ringer, K8WV – West Virginia
Due to resoliciation, these Section Managers will continue as Section Manager as well:
- James Ferguson, N5KLE - Arkansas
- Garth Crowe, WY7GC – Wyoming
Craig McVeay, NØCSM, was elected as Section Manager of the ARRL Nevada Section for a term that begins July 1.
The ARRL Field Organization is the grassroots corps that make up the 60,000 volunteers among ARRL membership. It is divided into 71 sections; each section is led by a volunteer Section Manager who is nominated and voted on by the members of the section. Section Managers serve two-year terms.
