ARRL Section Manager Nomination Results

06/13/2025

ARRL announces the results of the recent Section Manager nomination period for the term beginning October 1, 2025. The following were declared elected, with no opposition: 

  • Amanda Alden, K1DDN – Colorado

  • Jo Whitney, KA7LJQ – Eastern Washington

  • Hank Blackwood, K4HYJ - Georgia

  • Diana Feinberg, AI6DF – Los Angeles

  • Dr. Carol Milazzo, KP4MD - Sacramento Valley

  • Dr. Antonis Papatsaras, AA6PP - San Francisco

  • Stuart Wolfe, KF5NIX – South Texas

  • Darrell (Dan) Ringer, K8WV – West Virginia

Due to resoliciation, these Section Managers will continue as Section Manager as well: 

  • James Ferguson, N5KLE - Arkansas

  • Garth Crowe, WY7GC – Wyoming

Craig McVeay, NØCSM, was elected as Section Manager of the ARRL Nevada Section for a term that begins July 1.

The ARRL Field Organization is the grassroots corps that make up the 60,000 volunteers among ARRL membership. It is divided into 71 sections; each section is led by a volunteer Section Manager who is nominated and voted on by the members of the section. Section Managers serve two-year terms. 



