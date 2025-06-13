ARRL announces the results of the recent Section Manager nomination period for the term beginning October 1, 2025. The following were declared elected, with no opposition:

Amanda Alden, K1DDN – Colorado

Jo Whitney, KA7LJQ – Eastern Washington

Hank Blackwood, K4HYJ - Georgia

Diana Feinberg, AI6DF – Los Angeles

Dr. Carol Milazzo, KP4MD - Sacramento Valley

Dr. Antonis Papatsaras, AA6PP - San Francisco

Stuart Wolfe, KF5NIX – South Texas

Darrell (Dan) Ringer, K8WV – West Virginia

Due to resoliciation, these Section Managers will continue as Section Manager as well:

James Ferguson, N5KLE - Arkansas

Garth Crowe, WY7GC – Wyoming

Craig McVeay, NØCSM, was elected as Section Manager of the ARRL Nevada Section for a term that begins July 1.

The ARRL Field Organization is the grassroots corps that make up the 60,000 volunteers among ARRL membership. It is divided into 71 sections; each section is led by a volunteer Section Manager who is nominated and voted on by the members of the section. Section Managers serve two-year terms.