ARRL Section Manager Nomination Results
Below are the results of our recent Section Manager nomination period for the term beginning January 1, 2026, and declared elected, with no opposition:
New Section Managers:
Michigan – Ralph Katz, AA8RK
Santa Barbara – Keith Elliott, W6KME
Continuing:
Alabama – Dennis Littleton, K4DL
Alaska – David Stevens, KL7EB
Delaware – Steven Keller, KC3DSO
East Bay – Mike Patterson, N6JGA
Kansas – Ron Cowan, KBØDTI
New Mexico – Bill Mader, K8TE
Tennessee – David Thomas, KM4NYI
Western Massachusetts – Ray LaJoie, AA1SE
The ARRL Field Organization is the grassroots corps that makes up the 60,000 volunteers among ARRL membership. It is divided into 71 Sections, each of which is led by a volunteer Section Manager who is elected by the members of the Section. Section Managers serve two-year terms.
