Below are the results of our recent Section Manager nomination period for the term beginning January 1, 2026, and declared elected, with no opposition:

New Section Managers:

Michigan – Ralph Katz, AA8RK

Santa Barbara – Keith Elliott, W6KME

Continuing:

Alabama – Dennis Littleton, K4DL

Alaska – David Stevens, KL7EB

Delaware – Steven Keller, KC3DSO

East Bay – Mike Patterson, N6JGA

Kansas – Ron Cowan, KBØDTI

New Mexico – Bill Mader, K8TE

Tennessee – David Thomas, KM4NYI

Western Massachusetts – Ray LaJoie, AA1SE

The ARRL Field Organization is the grassroots corps that makes up the 60,000 volunteers among ARRL membership. It is divided into 71 Sections, each of which is led by a volunteer Section Manager who is elected by the members of the Section. Section Managers serve two-year terms.