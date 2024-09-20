The ARRL Field Organization is divided geographically into 71 sections. A key volunteer that members in each section elect is the Section Manager. These ARRL member-volunteers take a critical role in being the front line of the organization to members.

On Saturday, September 15, 2024, 13 ARRL Section Managers gathered at ARRL Headquarters in Newington, Connecticut, for training. ARRL staff members gave them a detailed overview of what the association does on a daily basis, and how the resources from HQ can serve members out in the sections.

ARRL Field Service Manager Mike Walters, W8ZY, serves as the point of contact for Section Managers. “These folks have taken on a tremendous responsibility to serve ARRL members and ham radio in general. They’re the ones who facilitate the work of ARRL in the field, and we want to make sure they have every tool available to them,” said Walters.

After a day of hard work in the conference room, the group of volunteers activated W1AW, the Hiram Percy Maxim Memorial Station.

Section Managers in attendance include: Scott Bauer, W2LC, of Western New York; Matthew Crook, W1MRC, of South Carolina; Carmen Greene, KP4QVQ, of Puerto Rico; Steven Keller, KC3DSO, of Delaware; Bruce Kripton, AG6X, of San Diego; Alan Maenchen, AD6E, of Pacific; Jon McCombie, N1ILZ of Eastern Massachusetts; Antonis Papatsaras, AA6PP, of San Francisco; Houston Polson, N5YS, of Louisiana; Scott Rosenfeld, N7JI, of Oregon; Douglas Sharafonowich, WA1SFH, of Connecticut; and Chris Van Winkle, AB3WG, of Maryland-DC. Also in attendance was ARRL Great Lakes Division Director Scott Yonally, N8SY.