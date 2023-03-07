When the nomination period for the summer ARRL Section Manager election cycle concluded on June 9, 2023, there was only one candidate for each of the Sections up for election.



The following incumbent Section Managers were declared re-elected to new 2-year terms starting on October 1, 2023:



Amanda Alden, K1DDN, Colorado.



Jo Whitney, KA7LJQ, Eastern Washington.



Diana Feinberg, AI6DF, Los Angeles.



Carol Milazzo, KP4MD, Sacramento Valley.



Dan Ringer, K8WV, West Virginia.



Stuart Wolfe, KF5NIX, South Texas.



Monte Simpson, W7FF, Western Washington.



Kevin Kerr, W1KGK, of Plains, Montana, was the only nominee for the ARRL Montana Section, and he will be taking the reins of the Montana Field Organization on October 1. Kerr is presently serving as Section Emergency Coordinator of the Montana Section and as a District Emergency Coordinator within the Section. Paul Stiles, KF7SOJ, decided not to run for a new term. Stiles, of Billings, Montana, has been Section Manager of the Montana Section since 2019.



Dr. Antonis Papatsaras, AA6PP, of Larkspur, California, will become the Section Manager of the San Francisco Section on October 1 because he was the only nominee. He currently is an Assistant Section Manager of the ARRL San Francisco Section and has been President and Director of the San Francisco Radio Club.



Bill Hillendahl, KH6GJV, of Santa Rosa, California, decided not to run for another office term after serving as Section Manager of the San Francisco Section for 20 years.



Section Manager of the Oregon Section David Kidd, KA7OZO, has decided to step down from the role for personal reasons. He was first appointed to the position on July 1, 2018. Effective July 1, 2023, Jonathan Wanzer, KK6GXG, will fill the role for the remainder of the current term.



Wanzer stated, "Homebrew radios, tools, and antennas are not my only interests in the Amateur Radio Service. I like to share with others; I teach license classes and introduction to Emergency Communications (EC-001). I am an active Volunteer Examiner... I also have the honor of serving fellow hams as the Klamath County Emergency Coordinator and as the Assistant Section Manager for [the Oregon Section]. One of my greatest privileges is in developing contacts and relationships with non-ham groups and providing presentations and information on amateur radio and all it has to offer their members, and the community at large, through the Civil Defense Communications Auxiliary."



Wanzer, of Klamath Falls, will serve as Section Manager of the Oregon Section through June 30, 2024.



ARRL would like to thank Kidd for his years of dedicated service as a volunteer, and for his hard work as a Section Manager.