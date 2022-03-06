ARRL is seeking an Administrative Coordinator for the new ARRL Foundation Club Grant Program. The independent contractor will coordinate, administer, manage, and organize club grant applications at ARRL Headquarters in Newington, Connecticut.



The Club Grant Program seeks to fund transformative projects that enable growth for amateur radio operators, on the air projects, ham radio training and mentoring, and more. The program is funded by Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC), and it will award a total of $500,000 in club grants throughout 2022.



To apply for this contract position, send a biography or profile to hr@arrl.org. Visit the ARRL website for a complete job description at www.arrl.org/careers.