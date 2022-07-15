ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® is seeking a Public Relations & Outreach Manager for employment at its headquarters in Newington, Connecticut.

The manager will be responsible for increasing the awareness and value of the Amateur Radio Service to the public at large, for promoting the value of ARRL and the contributions of its member-volunteers, and for developing outreach opportunities that support awareness and growth of amateur radio. The ideal candidate will be a storyteller who is adept at writing content and developing campaigns to convey ARRL's message to various audiences. This professional must possess the know-how to train and motivate grassroots volunteers, and the ability to develop and sustain long-term relationships with external media.

ARRL is also seeking a Social Media Strategist who will be responsible for developing and administering social media content that is aimed at engaging users and creating an interactive relationship with members, the wider amateur radio community, and prospective hams.

Visit www.arrl.org/careers for a complete summary of open positions and instructions to apply.