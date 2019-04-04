ARRL is inviting qualified candidates to apply for the position of Contest Program Manager. This is a permanent, full-time position at ARRL Headquarters in Newington, Connecticut.

The Contest Program Manager is responsible for all aspects of ARRL’s Contest Program, including receipt and processing of entries, quality of results, awards fulfillment, public outreach, program development and promotion, and volunteer coordination and management. Job duties include:

Promoting the ARRL contesting program in print, on the web, and in person.

Managing a team of approximately 20 volunteer log adjudicators, results authors, and data entry assistants, both inside headquarters and around the country on a cost-efficient basis.

Ensuring an accurate listing of ARRL contest results while meeting web and print publishing deadlines.

Accurately distributing contest awards plaques, certificates, and other awards in a cost-effective and timely manner.

Effectively interfacing with contractors and management as well as cheerfully accommodating guests, members, visiting dignitaries, and industry representatives.

Interacting with the Amateur Radio contesting community in person and via electronic means. This individual will represent ARRL at conventions and meetings, domestically and internationally.

Developing new on-air events that cater to a wide range of radio amateurs.

Conferring with the Contest Advisory Committee.

The successful candidate must be a self-starter who is able to work independently and to process large volumes of work quickly and accurately, while ensuring that volunteers and software used produce accurate contest results. This individual will pay exceptional attention to detail and meet deadlines. Courtesy, tact, and diplomacy are essential elements of the job.

Applicants should have:

At least 5 years of experience managing personnel and/or volunteers, software, and processes, plus a minimum of 5 years of active participation in Amateur Radio contesting.

A 2-year college degree or completion of specialized training courses with job-specific skill acquired through on-the-job training.

Be able to present a positive image of the organization at all times.

Proficiency with Microsoft Access, Excel, and PowerPoint are desired, as are experience with contest logging programs, an ability to write clearly and effectively, familiarity with the ARRL Awards Program, Logbook of The World, and other timely issues that affect the amateur community at large.

For more information on how to apply, visit the ARRL Employment Opportunities web page.