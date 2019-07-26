ARRL is seeking a Development Manager for full-time employment at ARRL Headquarters in Newington, Connecticut. The Development Manager is responsible for the development and implementation of strategic plans to maximize funding from donors for the organization through creative and effective campaign management and relationship building.

The individual holding this position is responsible for developing and managing fund-raising campaigns, building strong and successful relationships, maintaining communication with donors, and collaborating with and supervising staff to effectively execute fund-raising efforts in addition to managing individual and corporate gifts. To apply, or for more information, see the complete opening announcement on the ARRL Employment Opportunities web page.