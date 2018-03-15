Since the beginning of the Amateur Radio Emergency Communications training program, ARRL has relied on the work of mentors to help guide those interested in volunteering to serve their communities. Our mentors represent the best in Amateur Radio public service communications training and make a substantial difference in how students approach service to their communities and Amateur Radio. The mentors take the written text of a course and bring it life for these amateurs, many of whom they will never meet face to face.

Our current pool of mentors is low, and ARRL has an immediate need for new mentors who are willing to start as soon as they're approved. Mentors are more than teachers. They are the guides that new radio amateurs, and those new to public service communications, rely on to show them all the possibilities for Amateur Radio to benefit the public and the partners we work with.

ARRL Emergency Communications training courses cover a wide range of material on the use of radio communications technologies, communications techniques, and emergency management skills necessary when helping served agencies deal with and overcome disasters.

Mentors for the EC-001 Introduction to Amateur Radio Emergency Communications course must meet the following criteria:

Qualifications

ARRL member

Active radio amateur

18 years of age or older

Completion of ARRL EC-001

General, Advanced, or Amateur Extra class licensee

Experience in public service communications and ARES activities

Recommendation of Section Manager

Completion of the following courses:

ICS 100, 200, 700, and 800

FEMA Professional Development Series

National Weather Service SKYWARN®

Desirable experience:

Professional experience in emergency response or communications field

Extensive Amateur Radio experience

Professional experience as a trainer or educator

In addition, all mentors for CEP online courses must:

Possess sufficient computer skills and Internet savvy to interact with online course students and other mentors

Maintain adequate computer equipment

Successfully complete the Mentor Familiarization Course that provides orientation for giving instruction in the online environment.

Appointment as an ARRL Field Instructor or as a Mentor for ARRL’s Public Service Communications training program is for a term of 3 years. This is a renewable appointment based on satisfactory performance as an active instructor/mentor and satisfaction of all current qualifications and requirements.

Field Instructors and Mentors are expected to maintain and adhere to the qualifications, guidelines, and standards of conduct of a volunteer representing ARRL, which reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate this relationship at any time, with or without cause.

For more information on applying to be a mentor, contact ARRL Emergency Preparedness Assistant Ken Bailey, K1FUG, tel (860) 594-0227.