ARRL is seeking a National Club Coordinator who will act as the primary point of contact for Section Affiliated Club Coordinators. Section Affiliated Club Coordinators work with clubs to foster and coordinate activities to promote recruiting and training of new radio amateurs, endorse ARRL membership, and impart a positive image of amateur radio within the community.

In addition to maintaining lines of communication with Section Affiliated Club Coordinators, the National Club Coordinator will develop presentations for in-person audiences and electronic media. The National Club Coordinator will also maintain affiliated club records and provide information and support to Affiliated Club Coordinators so they can assist clubs in keeping the ARRL affiliated club database current. This individual will also process applications from clubs seeking ARRL affiliation.

The National Club Coordinator will design, write, and produce a newsletter and contribute content for QST, the ARRL website, and social media venues. The incumbent also will represent ARRL at amateur radio events, deliver presentations on the work of ARRL and the value of membership, and interact with members on behalf of the organization.

The successful candidate will be able to conduct business in a professional manner, effectively represent ARRL at amateur radio events, and maintain productive working relationships and open communication between staff and the Field Organization. He or she will have at least 3 years of similar or related experience; past service as a club officer is a plus.

Applicants should have a 2- or 4-year college degree or possess job-specific skills acquired through on-the-job training or an apprenticeship.

The ideal candidate will exhibit courtesy, tact, and diplomacy on the job and be able to build relationships and solicit cooperation both within and outside the organization. Other skills include a working knowledge of Microsoft Office, desktop applications, and online video conferencing tools and an ability to manage social media platforms.

For complete information on this opening, see the full job description, which includes instructions on how to submit a resume.