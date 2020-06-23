ARRL continues to solicit paper logs of prominent DXpeditions or logs from stations and operators active from more rare locations from the 1950s through the 1980s, for inclusion in The DX Log Archive Endowed by JA1BK. The DX Log Archive program was created, thanks to an endowment established by Kan Mizoguchi, JA1BK, to obtain, preserve, and utilize paper logs from rare and significant DXpeditions.

The archive will include pre-1950 paper logs as well as those from interesting operations, other documents from DXpeditions, and logs kept by long-time residents of rare entities. All logbooks received to date have been inventoried and are housed at ARRL Headquarters.

Former ARRL Radiosport and Field Services Manager Dave Patton, NN1N, will manage the program. Patton noted the recent receipt of interesting logs from Hal Turley, W8HC. These included some old logs of Al Hix, W8AH (ex W8PQQ). Especially significant is the June 1951 7B4QF operation from Andorra — the first amateur radio operation from that country. Hix was there with Bill Orr, W6SAI; Gus, SM5UM, and Mick, ON4QF. See “Operation Andorra” by Bill Orr, W6SAI, in the October 1951 issue of QST. Other W8AH paper logs include the 1951 PX1AR Andorra and 3A2AC Monaco operations.

Contact Patton for more information about logs or related DXing ephemera that might be of interest to the DX Log Archive.