By Phil Temples, K9HI, ARRL New England Division Vice Director

The New England Division RFI Team assisted Tom Lanieri, NU2W, of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, with a significant RFI problem he’s been suffering with for many years.

Tom writes: “I moved from central New Jersey ten years ago and knew from day one that my experiences with HF and amateur radio were doomed because of the noise and the HOA restrictions. So I dabbled in successfully resuscitating vintage gear: a full Collins S-line, Drake twins, Heaths, Hallicrafters, Hammarlunds, amplifiers, receivers, transmitters, and all the peripherals. It took me over 40 years to acquire reasonably repairable, functional priced radios.”

Then Tom was introduced to one of the New England Division RFI teams consisting of W1DAN, W1EMI, and N2YCH.

“After two-plus years, seven hours, two guest visits, RFI gear, and more than three-and-a-half hours of travel time for a few, they determined the very best I could achieve was to try some alternate signal-to-noise improvement methods,” Tom recounted.

“We tried everything. Something is out there—an electrically driven noise generator that disappears only with a local power outage. It is 24×7, in good weather or bad, regardless of season—and directionally, it has no origination point. I guess it will remain a mystery. However, I must state for the record that these three technicians, who have personal employment obligations, found the means to visit me. They were patient, tenacious and friendly, and I deeply appreciate it at incredible levels.”

Tom notes that it was a true learning experience. He and the team enjoyed “sniffing out noise” with different antenna arrays, scope/analyzers, and SDR devices.

“They left with me a new ARRL publication, Ham Radio for Indoors. I will read that thoroughly. Coupled with other ARRL books and their suggestions, I will try to adopt a new way of hamming. I am looking forward to their report, and I will consider all of the options they present, from a very stealthy thin wire dipole to a new whizzbang feature rich, RFI-eliminating rig.”

Tom concludes: “I am proud to be an ARRL member and to have met this entirely professional team of RFI techs. Please recognize them in some way.”